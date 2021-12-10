Ascension Wisconsin donates $500k to emergency meals program

MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin announced Thursday it is donating $500,000 to PRISM Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to continue the health system's support of the COVID-19 Emergency Meals Program, UpStart Kitchen entrepreneurs and the development of a youth culinary training program, according to officials.

The donation will support new programs and the expansion of current ones.

“Health and prosperity go hand-in-hand. An important part of being an anchor in this community is working with others not only to address our most pressing health challenges but also to support the long-term vitality, economic development and neighborhood revitalization

on Milwaukee’s North side,” said Reggie Newson, Chief Community Impact and Advocacy Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “By expanding opportunities for food-related entrepreneurs, we not only support new business growth but also fill a need for emergency meal preparation.

It's a win-win.”

UpStart Kitchen provides local food entrepreneurs access to affordable and fully-equipped kitchen and businesses resources in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. The donation will expand on Ascnesion Wisconsin's funding of thousands of meals through the Ascension Ebenezer Health Resource Center for high-risk seniors, moms-to-be and diabetic patients.

“We are grateful to Ascension Wisconsin for the past support of our COVID emergency meals program and this on-going collaboration,” said Bishop Walter Harvey, President Emeritus/CEO, PRISM EDC. “Together we are working to create a better future for the residents

of Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip