Ascension hospitals raising room and board prices in southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin is increasing list prices for room and board at its hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin.

Prices will go up by an average of 4.6% starting July 1, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Ascension expects the increase will lead to an average of 4 percent in additional patient revenue in the upcoming fiscal year.

The numbers, according to the BizJournal:

Ascension said it will increase room and board charges by 4.67% at Ascension Franklin, Ascension Elmbrook and Ascension St. Joseph in Milwaukee. Total patient revenue will increase between 3.6% and 4%. The new daily list price at Elmbrook, Franklin and St. Joseph will be $1,657. That's compared to $1,583 the previous fiscal year.

Room and board charges will increase 4.58% at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee in Mequon. Total patient revenue at the Milwaukee campus will increase 3.87% and at Mequon 4.3%. The new daily list price at both Columbia St. Mary’s locations will be $1,462. That's compared to $1,398 during the fiscal year ending June 30, according to the BizJournal.

