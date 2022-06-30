Watch Now
Asa the snow leopard passes away at Milwaukee County Zoo

Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 30, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Asa the snow leopard was humanely euthanized last Friday, the Milwaukee County Zoo announced.

The zoo said in a social media post Thursday that zoo workers had a good relationship with Asa, and that allowed them to administer several medical treatments to allow Asa to experience a good quality of life for the last year.

Asa participated in training sessions that allowed zoo workers to do blood draws, take blood pressure and administer fluids without anesthesia.

"Asa was always ready to greet his care team and was curious and an 'attention-seeker,' in a good way. Asa will be greatly missed," the zoo stated.

