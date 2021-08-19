Watch
Artist to draw 'booty portraits' at Boone & Crockett

It's $20 for a drawing.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 19, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Yep, you read the headline right!

Artist Rachal Duggan will be at Boone & Crockett Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering walk-up "booty portraits".

The family friendly portraits cost $20/butt.

Here's how it works: You walk up, pose, and in just a few minutes you'll have a card sized portrait of your booty.

You can get your own portrait, a family booty portrait, or even one of your pet!

