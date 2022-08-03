Art show participants announced, souvenir poster revealed for 2022 Waukesha Rotary BluesFest

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Art show participants for the 2022 Waukesha Rotary BluesFest were announced Tuesday. The Waukesha Rotary Club also unveiled the souvenir poster that will be available to purchase at the festival on Aug. 12 and 13.

The souvenir poster was again designed by Laura Kestly of Pewaukee. She has designed the posters for five of the previous festivals. Prints of the poster will be available to purchase at the festival, along with an opportunity to purchase the original artwork piece created for the 2022 poster.

Additional souvenir items will be for sale at the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest Merchandise Tent on the festival grounds. This includes t-shirts, caps, hats, etched clear pint glasses, and blue ceramic coffee cups.

The 2022 artists include:



Lynn Gaffey - fused glass and sterling silver jewelry

Ann Windell - painting on recycled windows, glassware, and canvas

Samantha Konop - acrylic and alcohol ink painting

Rose Lange - mosaic art and musical chip girls

Kelly Frost - photography

Jennifer Alexander – ceramics

Karen Vanderlinden - fancy hats & upcycled clothing

Neal Vogt - metal sculpture

The festival will take place at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday with music from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Duke Robillard Band will headline on Friday and Sue Foley will on Saturday.

There will also be a wide variety of food trucks and restaurants with a full selection of beverages.

Advance tickets are now on sale through Aug. 11 for $25 for one-day tickets and $40 for two-day tickets. Prices at the gate will be $30 for one-day and $55 for two-day. Park admission fees and vehicle parking are included in the prices. Children aged eight-year-old and younger are free with a paying adult.

Advance tickets can be purchased here. They can also be purchased in person at Almont Gallery in downtown Waukesha, all Waukesha State Bank locations, and all White House of Music Waukesha locations,as well as at the gate of the festival. For information on Elite Experience tickets, click here.

