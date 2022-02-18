Art in Bloom returns to Milwaukee Art Museum this April

MILWAUKEE — As spring approaches, visitors can now celebrate art and flowers at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Art in Bloom will return to the museum April 7-10 after a two-year hiatus.

The popular event features nearly 30 art-inspired floral installations.

“Art in Bloom signals that spring has arrived, and we’re thrilled this extraordinary event is returning,” said Courtney Kihslinger, Director of Stewardship and Events, Milwaukee Art Museum. “We look forward to showcasing the incredible interpretations of artworks in our galleries by our area’s most accomplished florists.”

According to the museum, each arrangement at Art in Bloom is created by a local florist who is inspired by a specific work of art in the museum’s collection.

“Art in Bloom is truly an unparalleled moment when visitors can experience the ephemeral beauty of floral design in harmony with selected works of art from the Museum’s collection,” said Marcelle Polednik, Donna and Donald Baumgartner Director, Milwaukee Art Museum. "We are excited to welcome guests to celebrate the beginning of spring during this one-of-a-kind activation of our galleries.”

Museum members can reserve tickets by clicking here. Tickets will be available to the general public on March 3.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip