Arson suspect caught, admits to setting wildfires for nearly two decades in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office caught an arson suspect responsible for intentionally igniting wildfires in the area for nearly two decades.

The sheriff's office says for many years, suspicious wildfires were notably occurring in the spring season in the southeast portion of Fond du Lac County. After an investigation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a 40-year-old Eden man was identified as the arson suspect.

The sheriff's office says the suspect admitted to igniting several fires since 2020 as well as wildfires in the area for nearly two decades. In total, he is believed to be responsible for burning about 60 acres of land.

Charges of arson and intentionally set fire to land have been referred to the district attorney in both Fond du Lac and Washington counties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

String of fires spurs search for suspect arsonist

Associated Press | March 22, 2020

FOND DU LAC — A series of fires over the last week has spurred a search for a suspected arsonist in Fond du Lac County.

WBAY-TV reports that five fires have occurred in Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac since Thursday.

Four of the fires all occurred on Friday morning. Authorities say at least three of the fires appear to have been set intentionally.

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies, Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac police and the state Department of Justice State Fire Marshall's Office are all working on the investigation.

