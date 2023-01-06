Arrowhead's Lance Johnson swims to make state history

"He is actually an amazing worker," Arrowhead Head Coach Norma Balogh says. "I watched him grow the last couple years. He came in as a sophomore. It was my first year with Arrowhead, and he was a good trainer, but he was still a little young."

Naturally gifted, Lance Johnson's sophomore year helped him land a scholarship to Kentucky during his junior year.

"On a personal level, going into my sophomore year we had a new head coach, Norma Balogh," Johnson says. "She's just done such a great job kind of hammering down with our boys. Me, personally? She really showed me the sport of swimming and what you have to do. And that's when I fell in love with the sport and then everything started to take off from there."

"The details weren't super important to him just yet," Coach Balogh says. "He had a lot of great success. But in order to go beyond that, we needed to convince him that the details had to become very important."

Now his senior season, he wants the Warhawks to finish on top.

"Arrowhead to win state this year. I think we need to do that. It's been a while," Johnson says.

And you know I had to ask about his same first name.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Being a fellow Lance, do you ever get that your name is Lancelot, your full name?"

"Oh yes," Johnson says. "I'd say, every person that meets me over the age of I'd say 40 will call me Lancelot. No offense to them, but it's a generational thing."

Guilty as charged, I'm over 40. In addition to the two records, Johnson wants to break at state... The day we shot him at the Homestead meet, he broke his 200 breaststroke time by three seconds. He's well on his way.

