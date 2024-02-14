Arrowhead School District to host first public meeting since spread of racist post

The Arrowhead Union High School District will host it's first public meeting since the spread of a racist social media post around the school.

Last week, a racial slur was posted along with a photo of several Black students. Many parents are asking the school district to do more to address the incident.

Wednesday's meeting agenda doesn't include any items related to the post. However, 30 minutes before the meeting is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m., the district always sets aside time for "Community Conversations" with the school board.

That half hour will be the first time families can ask the school board about the post that spread around the high school last week.

The district has responded in part, by saying, "in no way is this acceptable, nor will racism in anyway ever be tolerated at Arrowhead High School."

Parents TMJ4 spoke with say the district isn't doing enough to prevent more of these situations.

Both the Community Conversations and the board meeting will be at the South Campus Library.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip