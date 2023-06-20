Arrowhead High School proposed policy banning 'divisive propaganda', safe spaces heads to school board vote

HARTLAND, Wis. — For close to a month, members of the Arrowhead Union High School District’s Policy Committee have been reviewing a measure that would ban flags and signs that designate and specify certain areas as safe spaces throughout campus.

Some parents say social justice issues should be kept as discussions between families and not brought into the classroom. Others say while the goal is that a school should be a safe space, that’s not always the case.

“The whole school should be a safe place for kids and I also don't believe that teachers should be responsible for those safe places,” said Danica Clarkson.

“We really need to focus on the root problem of that and until that gets fixed, I would hope that they don't want any children to feel unsafe here, regardless of what population of students they come from,” said Darcy Sobczak.

Rising sophomore Cat Cummings says she and some of her fellow classmates started a petition after the proposal was announced, gathering more than 300 signatures against the move.

Cummings says the stickers serve a bigger purpose and give students who may need help an indicator that it exists on campus.

“We need to work and help those who need the assistance, play to people's needs and create a better space,” said Cummings.

During the committee's discussion, there were members that didn't share their particular opinion on the proposal but rather took in the conversation to get all sides of the argument before the board vote.

One board member brought up the time before safe space stickers were in use in schools, saying teachers are capable of helping in certain situations but they shouldn’t be left to deal with issues on their own, if the policy were to pass.

“As long as they handle it correctly, teachers are not mental health professionals and you have to be careful that they're giving good or bad advice and they have to take those steps like counselors, psychologists. Just don't put the onus on the teacher to solve problems,” said Amy Hemmer.

Board president Kim Schubert offered up a supplemental solution, creating a sign that uses the school’s logo with a form of what she called “positive messaging” that would highlight the school’s motto of being one team and that all are welcome.

Schubert says the new signage could focus on positive affirmations for everyone, rather than singling out any particular group.

“With that type of very positive, universal messaging, which is appropriate, not only for all students but certainly, I think if I were a teacher, to see positive messaging in a school, it’s pro-human. Anyone in the school might feel positive around these,” said Schubert.

District superintendent Laura Myrah says that regardless of the decision taken by the full board, correct and effective messaging is essential.

Since the start of the policy’s proposal, Myrah says students and families have voiced their concerns of what could happen if the signage were to go away.

After close to two hours of discussion, the Policy Committee voted to send the proposal for a full school board vote on July 12.

