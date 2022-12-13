Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of burglarizing, stealing car in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington police are looking for a 23-year-old Racine man in connection to a Monday morning burglary.

The suspect, Hunter J. Hanson, is out on bond on multiple charges including attempted homicide.

Burlington police responded to a report of a burglary and stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Eastbrook Drive around 6:45 a.m.

The homeowners reported that while they were sleeping, someone entered their home through an unlocked garage service door. Keys for three separate vehicles were taken and a beige 2014 Toyota Tacoma bearing a Wisconsin license plate number JE 9089 was stolen.

Based on investigative leads, Hunter J. Hanson of Racine has been identified as a person of interest.

According to a news release, on Sunday night Hanson was a passenger in a traffic stop conducted by the Racine County Sheriff's Department. Hanson fled the traffic stop on foot towards the general area of the burglary. The Racine County Sheriff's Department and Burlington Police Department officers searched the area, however, Hanson was not found.

Currently, Hanson is out of bond through Racine County on several charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

A warrant for Hanson's arrest has been issued and the Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Hanson or the stolen vehicle to contact Detective Sergeant Robert Jones at (262) 342-1100 or rjones@burlinton-wi.gov.

