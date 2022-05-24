Arrest warrant issued for man charged in connection to fatal shooting near Vel R. Phillips and Vienna

MILWAUKEE — An arrest warrant was issued for a 30-year-old Milwaukee man who was charged Monday in connection to a fatal shooting that happened near Vel R. Phillips and Vienna on Friday, May 13.

Marquist J. Barfield, 30, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater.

According to Milwaukee police, the deadly shooting happened around 4:35 p.m.

A criminal complaint filed Monday against Barfield identified the shooting victim as 30-year-old Lee Holton.

A witness told police that Holton was a friend of his mom's who he knew as "Damo," according to the complaint. Holton drove the witness and his two sisters to a residence near Vel R. Phillips and Vienna. The witness told police once they arrived, he saw Holton get out of the car and get into an argument with the defendant, later identified as Barfield.

The complaint states Barfield allegedly threatened to shoot Holton, leading to the two fighting. The witness told police that Barfield pushed Holton's face and then Holton punched Barfield and body slammed him to the ground, according to the complaint.

The witness said after Barfield got up, he allegedly asked for a gun from someone in the crowd watching the fight. A person from the crowd allegedly responded, "it wasn't that serious," but someone still gave Barfield a gun anyways, the complaint states.

The witness said Barfield then shot Holton and Holton fell to the ground.

According to the complaint, Barfield was convicted in 2016 in Milwaukee County for a felony offense of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He remained in prison until 2018. The complaint also states Barfield is both a convicted felon and a habitual criminal convicted of a felony within the five year period preceding the offense.

If convicted, Barfield faces a maximum of 10 years in prison or a $25,000 fine.

