CHILTON (NBC 26) — A new criminal charge has been filed in connection to a body found last year at High Cliff State Park.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office, along with the Calumet County District Attorney, made the announcement during a conference in reference to the case Thursday afternoon.

Human remains found in September at High Cliff State Park were identified as Starkie L. Swenson. Swenson was last seen in Neenah in 1983. The sheriff's office said John C. Andrews from Chilton was previously convicted of charges related to Swenson’s death.

On Thursday, authorities announced Andrews has been arrested on a charge of hiding a corpse. Andrews will make his initial court appearance Friday at 2 p.m. Criminal complaint will also be filed Friday.

The sheriff's office said Swenson’s remains were discovered by two hikers accessing the trails at High Cliff State Park on September 29. Authorities announced the verification of Swenson's remains in December.