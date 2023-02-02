Arrest made after Burlington school threat on Facebook

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A person was arrested following a school threat on Facebook in Burlington.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Burlington Police Department was notified by the Burlington Area School District about a threatening Facebook post. The message was posted on Monday and was directed toward the school district. No specific school, student, or district official was mentioned.

As a precautionary measure, additional law enforcement personnel were assigned to area schools. The police department's Detective Bureau investigated the threat and identified the Facebook post's author. The author was then taken into custody without incident.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and say no other threats have been identified.

The police department stayed in constant contact with the school district throughout the day to provide updates. No area school functions or activities were affected.

