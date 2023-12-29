Armed robbery suspect in custody after standoff with Milwaukee police near Darien and Cheyenne

MILWAUKEE — A man is in custody after a standoff with Milwaukee police near Darien and Cheyenne on Thursday, Dec. 28.

According to Milwaukee police, officers were at a tactical setup around 5:10 p.m. on the 3700 block of W. Cheyenne Street. A suspect wanted in connection to several armed robberies and a shooting was inside a home.

The suspect refused to come out. However, after several hours of negotiations, a 31-year-old man was arrested.

Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested before the standoff related to an armed robbery investigation.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

