Armed carjacking leads to police pursuit, arrest in Kenosha

Posted at 7:47 AM, Jul 21, 2022
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect is in custody after an armed carjacking led to a police chase Thursday morning.

Officials with the police department posted the news to Twitter saying there is no threat to the public, but there was a large police presence near Washington and Green Bay Roads.

Kenosha police said a second vehicle was believed to be related to the incident, but it fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact police so officers can check it out.

