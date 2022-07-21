Armed carjacking leads to police pursuit, arrest in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect is in custody after an armed carjacking led to a police chase Thursday morning.

Officials with the police department posted the news to Twitter saying there is no threat to the public, but there was a large police presence near Washington and Green Bay Roads.

Kenosha police said a second vehicle was believed to be related to the incident, but it fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact police so officers can check it out.

Armed carjacking occurred this morning involving police pursuit and a suspect in custody. Large police/sheriff presence near Washington and Green Bay Roads. The suspect is IN CUSTODY. There was a second vehicle believed to be related that fled the scene. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) July 21, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip