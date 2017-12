Area runners seek shelter from cold conditions

Temperatures in the Milwaukee area dipped below zero degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday morning.

At the Pettit National Ice Center, runners and joggers sought shelter from the blistering cold on the facility's indoor track area.

"When it gets below five degrees or so, I like to come here," said runner Nick Zanoni.

The Pettit isn't exactly toasty. It's heated, but also contains 97,000 square feet of ice that needs to be kept frozen. So the temperature inside is usually kept around 50 degrees.

But runners Tuesday said that's much more comfortable than the alternative.

"It's really nice in here," said Megan Kucera. "At least compared to what it's like outside."

The track at the ice center is open from 5:30 a.m. until 8:15 p.m. It costs $4 to use for the day.