Are you a really good speller? Sign up for OnMilwaukee's Adult Spelling Bee

Registration has begun for a spelling bee — but this one is just for adults.

OnMilwaukee will hold an Adult Spelling Bee in partnership with Educators Credit Union on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 7PM. Twenty-five persnickety spellers and five fastidious alternates will be chosen to compete.

If you're not one of the competitors, you can still participate. 10 audience members will be selected the night of the event to participate in two warm-up rounds.

If you're just looking to watch the show, you can purchase tickets for $18. Each ticket holder will receive at free Milwaukee Admirals ticket voucher.

The event will be hosted at the Cooperage on 822 S. Water Street. This is a 21+ event. Proof of vaccination is needed to participate and attend. Masks are encouraged but not required.

Head to their website here to learn more.

