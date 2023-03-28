Ardis Mahone-Mosley dedicates her life to uplifting Kenosha's youth

Ardis Mahone just received the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award.

She’s a parent and teacher liaison at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha and has influenced hundreds of young people's lives in her lifelong journey of service.

Steph Connects sat down with her and one of the many young women who have been mentored by Mahone-Mosley.

Watch part one of their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Coming up Wednesday, we continue our conversation and learn about a mentoring program Mahone-Mosley started for middle school girls.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip