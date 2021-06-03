Archdiocese won't cooperate with Wisconsin sex abuse probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is refusing to turn over documents to Wisconsin Department of Justice investigators probing clergy sexual abuse across the state's five Roman Catholic dioceses.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the investigation in April, following the lead of officials who have launched similar probes in 22 other states.

The archdiocese's attorney, Frank LoCoco, sent Kaul a letter Wednesday warning Kaul that documents surrounding sexual abuse in the archdiocese were sealed as part of a 2012 federal bankruptcy case.

He also asserted that Kaul lacks the authority to launch the investigation because local prosecutors handle sexual abuse cases and he claimed Kaul is unfairly attacking the church. A Kaul spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email.

