Applications open to be part of Racine St. Patrick's Day parade

RACINE — It might just be the middle of January, but the months fly by and before you know it, it will be March. Given that, now is the perfect time to apply to be part of one of downtown Racine's biggest events, the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 19 at noon.

Nearly 2,000 people line the streets to watch this family friendly parade go down the street. That means it's a good way to get eyes on your business too.

You can apply to be part of the parade by clicking this link or pick up an application at the Downtown Racine office at 425 Main Street.

The parade begins at the corner of State and Main streets. It goes down Main Street, turns onto Sixth Street, and end near City Hall.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip