Applications are open for public art installation funding in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Have a great artistic idea to enhance or preserve the cultural history of Milwaukee? You could get funding for your idea. The application process for the Public Art Conservation Fund in Milwaukee is officially open.

The funds will go to non-profit organizations to create public art that is accessible to everyone.

In total, $10,000 is available for projects around the city. Individual awards of up to $5,000 can be matched.

Applications are considered on a rolling basis, so it's first come first serve.

Submit your application by Jan. 28 to be among the first reviewed proposals at a Feb. 8 Milwaukee Arts Board meeting.

