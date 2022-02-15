Applications are now open for city's Milwaukee Summer Youth Internship Program

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Monday that applications are now being accepted for the City of Milwaukee Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP).

After two years of the program being virtual, SYIP is now again offering paid, in-person positions with city government and local businesses for high school-aged young people in Milwaukee.

Officials say SYIP provides local youth with employment and life skills, as well as helps them meet educational, job readiness, and career exploration goals.

Since 2005, officials say SYIP has connected thousands of teenagers with job opportunities and educational experiences.

This summer, there will be about 130 slots available in SYIP for Milwaukee residents between the ages of 16 and 19.

Application information is now available by clicking here.

