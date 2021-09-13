Appleton's Octoberfest canceled for 2021

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton's annual Octoberfest celebration has been canceled for 2021, organizers announced Monday.

"In spite of tremendous effort and hope for a celebratory 2021 event after cancellation due to COVID-19 in 2020, Appleton’s OctoberfestTM today announces the cancellation of the 2021 License to Cruise and Appleton’s OctoberfestTM events," event organizers stated in a news release.

The events were scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25, respectively, in downtown Appleton.

Organizers cited a list of reasons for canceling this year's events, including a lack of enough volunteers, a 50% decline in participation from food vendors, and worker shortages that impact transportation options for getting to the event.

"Children under the age of 12 at this time are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination," organizers also say. "Because these are intended to be family-friendly events, organizers want to ensure safe attendance is available to all participants as case numbers rise in the region."