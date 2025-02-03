Appleton record label using music to give back to those in need

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Music has the power to bring people together. In Appleton, it also inspired one record label to give back to the community.

Darrian Kaye Adler, founder of Inner City Sound, started “Mission: We Hear You” to collect essential items like coats, shoes, and hygiene products. What began as a small effort quickly grew.

“My first request, I only got a batch of about 50 to 70 items total. After that, it was 200 to 300. Next thing you know, we’re getting drop-offs of 500, 600 items at a time,” Adler said.

The mission is entirely self-funded, with proceeds from merchandise, live shows, and record sales going toward the cause.

“Music, culture, and community all play a role within each other, you know? And this is kind of an ecosystem we have,” Adler said.

The latest donation event was hosted at Mountains of Hope, a nonprofit founded by Miracle Wheeler, who knows firsthand how much these donations can mean.

“I’ve been homeless. I’ve struggled for food, clothes, you know,” Wheeler said. “I’ve been where people are at. So yes, it is personal for me. And this is great for a lot of people."

