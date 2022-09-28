Appleton police officers cleared in August shooting that left one man dead

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — There’s a new update to an Appleton police shooting that took place in August.

Police body-cam footage from Outagamie County shows Appleton Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance on North Birchwood Avenue. When they arrived, they found Daniel Pesavento was armed with a handgun.

According to the county prosecutor, police reported that the armed Pesavento squared up towards officers while outside, and police shot him. Pesavento died in the hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigated the case. On Tuesday, the DOJ concluded that the officer's use of force in this incident was justified. No charges will be filed.

The officers involved in the case will return to duty effective immediately.