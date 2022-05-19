Appleton Police: Armed man on roof of church in custody

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police said an armed man who fired rounds while on the roof of Saint Bernadette Church is now in police custody.

Police said he fired two rounds while on the roof, presumably in the air. No one is hurt.

Police reported earlier Thursday morning that officers were responding to an active incident near the 1200 block of S. Matthias Street. The church is located nearby.

According to Appleton Police, officers responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at someone else inside the church building. Police said the man then went onto the roof of the church.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man for about two hours before police said he peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police said they've had contact with the man in the past. It's unclear at this time what connection the man has with the church. Police say they will follow up with an investigation.

An NBC 26 photojournalist on-scene reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area during negotiations. Johnston Elementary and Appleton East High School reported they went on precautionary lockdowns due to the situation.

Appleton East said during the lockdown, officials secured the building and continued with class.

Police ask the public to avoid that area as officers worked to resolve the situation.