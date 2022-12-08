Appleton drug bust: 12 pounds of fentanyl worth over $500K seized from home

APPLETON, Wis. — Law enforcement officials seized 12 pounds of fentanyl during an investigation at an Appleton home this week.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group - Drug Unit (LWAM) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) found 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl. The nearly 54,000 pills have a street value worth over $500,000. A firearm was also seized during the investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the City of Appleton this week and two people were arrested. Their names are not being released as they have not been formally charged in connection to this incident.

According to the Department of Justice, this is the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history.

“The Appleton Police Department recognizes the devastating impact these and other illicit drugs have on the citizens of our community,” said Appleton Police Department Assistant Chief Polly Olson. “The quantity and quality of the fentanyl seized yesterday were highly potent, with fentanyl accounting for most drug overdose deaths in the United States."

