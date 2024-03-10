Apple Watch notifying first responders of crash

TOWN OF DOVER, Wis — A crash involving a pickup truck occurred early Sunday, March 10. Sometime around 12:30 a.m. Kansasville fire and rescue was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident happening on Durand Ave.

Emergency responders first heard of the crash via an automated Apple Watch Severe Crash Notification. Kansasville Fire and Rescue was also notified that the truck was empty with no occupants. On arrival fire and rescue located a pickup truck about 50 feet from the roadway with extensive damage.

Respnders were able to locate the driver, a woman, a short distance from the vehicle. She was then evaluated and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The scene was turned over to Racine County Sheirff's Office investigation.

