Apple Music starts major debate with release of 100 Best Albums list

The Beatles are releasing one final song. Here's when it'll be out
Posted at 7:07 AM, May 23, 2024
In Today's Talker — Apple Music is starting a major debate after releasing its list of 100 Best Albums.

Here are the top 5 on the list:

  1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Lauryn Hill
  2. Thriller, Michael Jackson
  3. Abbey Road, the Beatles
  4. Purple Rain, Prince and the Revolution
  5. Blond, Frank Ocean

Of course, the internet has a lot of thoughts about the accuracy of Apple's list.
