Apple Harvest Festival returns to Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha on Sept. 17

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Apple Harvest Festival returns to Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The 35th season will feature popular traditions including the apple market, arts and crafts vendors, a beer garden, and live music. There are also self-guided activities across the entire grounds.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Retzer Nature Center, located at S14W28167 Madison Street in Waukesha.

“Apple Harvest Festival features all of the reasons that autumn is one of the best times of the year in Waukesha County,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “From our apple market – which features heirloom and special varieties of apples – to treats, activities, music, shopping, and an opportunity to get out in nature, there’s something for everybody.”

The Delafield Brewhaus Beer Garden will offer food and beverages, including Retzer Apple Ale. There will be a wide variety of apples and apple pies for sale.

Community-made scarecrows will also take over Scarecrow Lane for hikers to view.

It is $10 per car at Apple Harvest Festival and is cash only. Card payments are accepted at the Apple Market, Planetarium, Delafield Brewhaus, and more. There will be an ATM on-site. Only service animals will be allowed on the grounds.

For more information, visit Waukesha County's website or call 262-896-8007.

