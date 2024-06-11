Apple announces new artificial intelligence features

In Today's Talker — Tech giant Apple made the announcement that it is moving into AI during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

The new artificial intelligence features — called Apple Intelligence — will allow Siri to tap into OpenAI's ChatGPT when needed.

Apple also introduced AI enhancements for writing and emojis, called Genmoji. Users can be more in control of their privacy with the new features, and Apple's Craig Federighi says privacy is a top priority for the company.

Apple Intelligence is available acros iOS, iPadOS and MacOS.

