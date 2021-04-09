Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Appeals court sides with Gov. Tony Evers on press access

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This July 30, 2020 image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in Madison, Wis. A Wisconsin judge on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, upheld Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge. St. Croix County Circuit Judge R. Michael Waterman ruled that Evers did not overstep his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders on the coronavirus. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP, File)
Gov. Tony Evers
Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:44:46-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can exclude members of a conservative think tank from attending press briefings and keep them off his email list sent to other reporters.

Friday's decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds a ruling from a lower court. The MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

But U.S. District Judge James Peterson in March 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on what Evers does without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku