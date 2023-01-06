Appeals Court rules MPD bodycam video related to Michael Mattioli case should be released

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals recently ruled that Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) bodycam footage connected to the former officer charged with homicide in the death of Joel Acevedo should be released.

According to court documents, the Appeals Court concluded on Dec. 20, "For the reasons explained above, we conclude that MPD is not enjoined from releasing the requested records and those records may be released, with the redactions previously ordered by the circuit court."

Michael Mattioli, 33, is facing one count of first-degree reckless homicide. According to prosecutors, Acevedo's homicide happened at a party at Mattioli's home in April 2020 when he was off duty. Mattioli allegedly put Acevedo in a chokehold after an argument and Acevedo later died.

Mattioli sued MPD to block the footage in December 2020. The court was concerned about the effects the video would have on Mattioli's ability to get a fair trial. The court documents go on to say, that “the requested records, including the body camera and dashboard camera footage, can be released in a manner so that disclosure would not interfere with Mr. Mattioli’s criminal trial.”

The document continued, "To the extent that Mattioli’s concerns are personal embarrassment, the public records law provides no shield."

The trial was pushed back to begin June 5, three years after Acevedo's' death, after it was set to begin in November.

