Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Apartment fire on Milwaukee's east side: 1 dead, several injured, 120+ evacuated

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died at the fire.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died at the fire.
IMG_8802.jpg
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 23:10:24-05

MILWAUKEE — A person is dead after an apartment fire on Milwaukee's east side on Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to Cambridge and North around 8:45 p.m. Crews battled flames on the fourth story of the building.

Crews found two patients inside one of the apartments. The medical examiner confirms one male has died from his injuries.

125 people were evacuated and safely got out of the building.

TMJ4 News is working on gathering more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device