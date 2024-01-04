Apartment fire on Milwaukee's east side: 1 dead, several injured, 120+ evacuated

MILWAUKEE — A person is dead after an apartment fire on Milwaukee's east side on Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to Cambridge and North around 8:45 p.m. Crews battled flames on the fourth story of the building.

Crews found two patients inside one of the apartments. The medical examiner confirms one male has died from his injuries.

125 people were evacuated and safely got out of the building.

TMJ4 News is working on gathering more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

