Anti-abortion groups question grants by Wisconsin governor

<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 4:05 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 17:05:40-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin are questioning whether Gov. Tony Evers legally awarded about $2.4 million in federal stimulus money to Planned Parenthood, a move they claimed violated a state law prohibiting the funding of abortions.

The groups, represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, also said in a letter to Evers on Monday that the grant programs appeared to be unlawfully created and unlawfully administered.

The letter seeks more information from Evers, a Democrat, about how the legality of creating two grant programs without approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature and awarding the grants to Planned Parenthood. Evers’ spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

