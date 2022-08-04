Antetokounmpo family creates social impact foundation in honor of Giannis' dad

MILWAUKEE — The Antetokounmpo family launched a social impact foundation in honor of the late Charles Antetokounmpo.

The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was inspired by the example Charles left on his family. Charles was the father to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas, Alex, and Francis.

"We created this foundation in his honor. He taught us that the opportunities we receive are not just for enriching ourselves. Each of us has a responsibility to help others achieve their dreams," CAFF Foundation said in an Instagram post.

According to the foundation's website, it focuses on refugees and immigrants, education, sports, widows, food and shelter, and the youth. CAFF operates in Nigeria, Greece and the U.S. and invests in local nonprofits.

The organization hopes to improve lives and communities and to open "as many doors as possible."

"The Antetokounmpo family’s path from the streets of Athens to the pinnacle of sport in America was encouraged at each turn by people with big hearts and outstretched hands," CAFF's website says. "Our journey is proof that investing in others can unlock the potential inside every person—no matter where they start out or what difficulties they face."

Charles died in Milwaukee at the age of 54 in 2017.

