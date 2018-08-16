Another person injured after bike tire gets wedged in streetcar tracks

A lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee is pending after a Trace Matabele fell off her bike while riding over the streetcar tracks, according to her lawyers Hupy & Abraham.

Matabele is the second biker to work with the law firm after being injured when her bike tire was wedged between the street and the rail, causing a crash.

Fixation bike store president and avid cyclist Nick Ginster cringed hearing of Matabele's accident. He says cyclist could start switching tires.

"Five-inch tires. You're probably not gonna get stuck in those tracks. But that's not necessarily a reasonable bike to be riding all the time if you're commuting," said Ginster.

Matabele fractured both elbows and one rib while riding a Bublr bike. Both of her arms hang in slings and she says she'll need at least six weeks of physical therapy.

Since the accident, Matabele has missed work as a teacher at Lincoln Center of the Arts. She says all of her physical hobbies are gone.

"I don't know how long it will be to get back to swimming again. But that would be my--that would be an awesome day," said Matabele.

The incident happened on Ogden Avenue between Franklin and Prospect. She says she took a Bublr bike out on Ogden.

Following the bike path, she says she ran out of path and the rails had her trapped. Matabele says she had no choice but to ride parallel to the lines right next to one of the streetcar platforms.

"In an effort to maneuver left off the tracks, my tire got stuck," said Matabele.

From there, Matabele says her ribs hit the handlebars and her arms broke her fall. Her lawyers say she's making claims of injury and damages against the city. Matabele says she's doing this because she doesn't want anyone else to get hurt.

The Milwaukee Streetcar does has a website with tips, tricks and videos to help cyclist, drivers and pedestrians share the road with the trolley. But Matabele says how many more people need to get hurt before they stop offering tips and begin making a change.