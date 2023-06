CEDARBURG — For lovers of strawberries, art, shopping, and live music, the Strawberry Festival happening in Cedarburg is an event you won’t want to miss.

The Strawberry Festival has been ongoing for 36 years. This year, the festival will be happening June 24-25 (hours listed below).

Saturday, June 24: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The event is free and family-friendly, featuring live music, artists, street food, and of course, strawberries.

Strawberry wine, chocolate-covered strawberries, strawberry shortcakes, and strawberry cakes are just a few of the foods that will be at the festival.

The festival can be found along Washington Ave. intersecting Cleveland St., Center St., and Western Ave.

Some fun events planned include a beer garden at the Cedarburg Art Museum, a cupcake decoration bar, and a strawberry donut ring toss.

For more information, visit the Festivals of Cedarburg’s website, or read an excerpt from the press release below.

SMALL NON-PROFIT AND HUNDREDS OF VOLUNTEERS BRING ANNUAL STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL TO LIFE!

(Cedarburg, WI) – Thousands and thousands of festgoers descend upon Cedarburg each year for Strawberry Festival, an art-filled weekend brimming with the most luscious summer fruit. Come celebrate Cedarburg’s 36th Annual Strawberry Festival, presented by Summit Credit Union, June 24 & 25, 2023. This free, family-oriented festival is a favorite of many, drawing up to 100,000 people over the weekend to celebrate the strawberry, enjoy live music, browse and purchase original artwork from hundreds of artists, and enjoy some of the most decadent strawberry focused food and beverages around!

New this year is the expanded family-friendly Party in the Park, sponsored by Cedarburg merchant Art of Joy; “Taste of Strawberry Fest” boxes featuring a carryout version of some of the festival’s the most popular treats and merchandise, available beginning June 4th (online only); and Strawberry Alley, Columbia Avenue on the festival grounds– your one-stop shop for all things strawberry, including art, food & drink and merchandise.



Wander down Washington Avenue and you’ll see why “Art is a Tradition” in Cedarburg. Fondly referred to as Arts on the Avenue, Strawberry Festival highlights more than 250 of the best local and Midwest artists who bring their combined perspectives, skills, and thousands of works of arts to the streets of Cedarburg, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, fine glass, woodwork, mixed media, and photography. Arts on the Avenue is a combined effort of four local organizations, the Cedarburg Cultural Center, Cedar Creek Settlement Merchant's Association, the Cedarburg Garden Club and the Cedarburg Art Museum, and offers one-ofa-kind works of art from functional to surreal, from witty to the elegantly decorative, as well as the opportunity to meet most of the artists in person.



Tasty treats will be available at the Festival Food Booth, which is one of the few areas of the festival that financially benefit Festivals of Cedarburg. Festivals of Cedarburg is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to sustaining and improving the economic vitality of Cedarburg through promotion and tourism, and providing support to other local non-profit, civic and cultural organizations.



