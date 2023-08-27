Annual basketball tournament honors life of 21-year-old Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — The second annual Amani Youth Council and OSOVILLE Hoops Tournament brought in dozens Friday at Moody Park for a good cause.

Mekaila Baskerville was a member of the Amani Youth Council and helped start the tournament. In the past, she gathered tons of people and even did a book bag drive at the game.

However, this year is different.

Baskerville passed away in January at 21-years-old. Her family and the AYC decided to continue the tournament in her honor.

“Upon her death, it makes me feel good to know she touched so many people in so many different ways,” Mekaila’s mom, Regina Williams, said.

Williams created “The Will to Dream College Fund” in Mekaila’s name. She hopes to raise $2100 for a student pursuing their dreams.

“She’d be happy to know people are out here supporting her scholarship, her efforts, and the dream she had,” Williams smiled. “She took her dreams and made them into reality and I want to see other kids do that.”

Many at the tournament described Mekaila as a dreamer. Along with basketball, she was passionate about art.

At the game, people wore special shirts designed by Mekaila. Before she died, she created her own clothing brand, OSOVILLE, LLC.

As he played in the tournament, her brother, Michael, hopes to continue that legacy off the court and on.

“She was actually the reason why I wanted to play basketball. I saw her play it and decided to try it,” Michael said. “I’m going to try to keep it going.”

One of Mekaila’s former teachers, Joseph Wilke, also played in the tournament as a celebration of her life.

“People are celebrating each other and that’s what Mekaila’s always been about. This is just showing what happens when someone uses their life as a catalyst for change for the better,” Wilke said.

Once Williams reaches her scholarship goal, she plans to have interested students submit an essay about their dreams.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip