Ann Wilson cancels Summerfest show, replaced by Steve Miller Band

MILWAUKEE — Ann Wilson is canceling her show at Summerfest on Saturday, June 25 at the BMO Harris Pavilion after a band member and four crew members tested positive for COVID-19, organizers announced Tuesday.

Steve Miller Band will now be headlining the BMO Harris Pavilion on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 during Summerfest.

Reserved seat tickets for Steve Miller Band on Saturday, June 25 will go on sale Wednesday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m.

“The health and safety of the audience and my colleagues comes first," Wilson said in a statement.

