Anime Milwaukee 2022 returns to the Wisconsin Center this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for another year of celebrating Japanese animation and pop culture as Anime Milwaukee returns to the Wisconsin Center again this weekend.

The three-day anime convention will take place Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and Wisconsin Convention Center in downtown Milwaukee. It celebrates and educates fans about anime, manga, Asian culture, music and gaming, according to Anime Milwaukee.

There are multiple events that draw in fans, including a masquerade event featuring detailed costumes, a vendor hall with a wide variety of official and fan-made merchandise, costumed combat chess with attendees acting as chess pieces, a manga library, special guests including voice actors, and fan-led and created panels.

Officials say the convention has an estimated economic impact of $3.1 million to the downtown area, bringing in over 10,000 attendees annually since 2018.

On-site registration opens at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Event programming will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday.

A full weekend ticket is $70 for an adult and $15 for a child.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry.

Learn more about Anime Milwaukee by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip