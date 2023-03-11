An event by women, for women: Jammin' 98.3 to host 'The Gathering' this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Music, learning opportunities and more!

Kelly Katona with Jammin’ 98.3 says you’ll find it all at The Gathering.

“The Gathering is really about celebrating and shining a light on Black-owned businesses, community resources and celebrating and empowering Black women,” Katona says.

This year’s event includes a panel discussion with local business owners and community leaders.

“Just commenting what it’s like to be a Black business owner as a woman and community leader as a Black woman of color,” Katona says.

“Which is something we haven’t done in a long time,” adds Don Black, Jammin’s programming director. “I think it’s going to be a good learning experience.”

Black says The Gathering is a great opportunity for people just starting their businesses.

“We all learn from each other and the opportunity to ask questions and also figure out what you want to do. If you want to open up a business, the best place to be is there so you can talk to people who have actually done it,” Black says.

“It’s a really great celebration of everything going on locally in the Black business world.

And with performances from local DJs and musical artists, the word “celebration” really fits the mood.

“You never know, a dance party might break out, it’s a lot of fun!” Black says. “I love it because of the fact that we get an opportunity to be with our listeners and also find out more about them and what they are looking for, so it’s just going to be really exciting.”

The Gathering is this Saturday from 11-3. You can order tickets online ahead of time for $15 by following this link.

You can also get tickets at the door for $20.

