An all-night operation, despite the rain: Community leaders post up in front of Pete's Supermarket to collect school supply donations

Large boxes nearly filled with donations ranging from backpacks to PPE we're all contributions from locals in the community simply wanting to give back. All of the supplies will be taken up the street Sunday to Martin Luther King Elementary School for students in need.

According to State Senator Lena Taylor, many parents are bearing the back-to-school financial burden in the midst of the pandemic.

"It could be hundreds of dollars for parents to meet the school supply list that they may get from the schools. So parents who might very candidly be challenged during the pandemic it’s been financially challenging for a lot of people," said Taylor.

Organizer, Tracey Dent of Community Forward, has been running this sleepover operation for the last seven years.

"Everything that we're getting is donated from the community and that's what makes it so powerful," said Dent.

Terrence Rey grew up not too far away as a Milwaukee Public School student and decided he was going to do his part to give back.

"I didn't consider the sacrifice, I mean this was something that you know the way I was brought up to do. It was as easy as going to Walmart and grabbing the stuff that was needed."

The donation drive will end Sunday at 8 AM and organizers are accepting money donations as well via cash-app.