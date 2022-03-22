Amy Schumer's upcoming tour to make a stop at the Riverside Theater

MILWAUKEE — Actress and stand-up comedian Amy Schumer announced her first major tour in over four years will be making a stop in Milwaukee.

Schumer's Whore Tour begins in August and will make a stop in Milwaukee at the Riverside Theater on Friday, Nov. 11.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. here. Fans can have access to a presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. with the code AMY.

Schumer's new comedy series Life & Beth recently premiered on Hulu. She will also co-host the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday with Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip