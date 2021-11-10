Watch
Amtrak train involved in vehicle accident west of Milwaukee

Posted at 2:51 PM, Nov 10, 2021
MILWAUKEE — An Amtrak train has stopped west of Milwaukee due to a vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon, the railroad service said in a tweet.

The train is a part of their Empire Builder service. It departed Seattle and Portland on Monday.

A spokesperson for the company tells TMJ4 News that the train made contact with a commercial vehicle.

No injuries were reported among the 129 passengers and 12 crew members on the train. The spokesperson said they "no information about the vehicle operator and what traffic charges have been issued."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

