Amtrak rail line between Milwaukee & Chicago to resume 7 round-trip options Monday

MILWAUKEE — The Hiawatha Amtrak rail line between Milwaukee and Chicago will resume seven round-trip options beginning Saturday.

It has been two months since Amtrak suspended two trips per day due to pandemic-driven staffing shortages, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Amtrak reduced service Jan. 24 by suspending the early-morning and late evening round-trips, impacting business and leisure riders between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Amtrak informed customers Thursday that the seven round-trip weekday service was being restored.

From Milwaukee, the restoration now includes the 6:15 a.m. departure from 433 W. St. Paul Ave., and the 7:35 p.m. departure.

During the suspension, the earliest trip from Milwaukee to Chicago was at 8:05 a.m., and the latest departure was 5:08 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip