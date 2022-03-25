Watch
Amtrak rail line between Milwaukee & Chicago to resume 7 round-trip options Monday

SCOTT PAULUS / MILWAUKEE BUSINESS JOURNAL
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Hiawatha Amtrak rail line between Milwaukee and Chicago will resume seven round-trip options beginning Saturday.

It has been two months since Amtrak suspended two trips per day due to pandemic-driven staffing shortages, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Amtrak reduced service Jan. 24 by suspending the early-morning and late evening round-trips, impacting business and leisure riders between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Amtrak informed customers Thursday that the seven round-trip weekday service was being restored.

From Milwaukee, the restoration now includes the 6:15 a.m. departure from 433 W. St. Paul Ave., and the 7:35 p.m. departure.

During the suspension, the earliest trip from Milwaukee to Chicago was at 8:05 a.m., and the latest departure was 5:08 p.m.

