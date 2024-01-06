Amtrak cancels several trains in and out of Chicago due to incoming winter storm

Amtrak has canceled several trains into and out of Chicago due to next week's winter storm.

According to the rail agency, a total of 18 trains between Sunday and Tuesday have been canceled.

Northeast:

Saturday, Jan. 6

Northeast Regional (operating between Boston and Newport News, Va.):

• Train 151 will operate from New York to Washington, D.C.

• Train 66 will operate from Washington, D.C., to Boston

• Train 168 will operate from Washington, D.C., to New York

Keystone Service (operating between New York and Harrisburg, Pa.):

• Trains 670, 672, 674 will operate from Philadelphia to New York City

• Trains 667, 669, 671 will operate from New York to Philadelphia

Sunday, Jan. 7

Northeast Regional (operating between Boston and Newport News, Va.):

• Train 195 will operate from New York to Richmond, Va.

Acela Service (operating between Boston and Washington, D.C.):

• Train 2271 will operate from New York to Washington, D.C.

• Train 2290 is cancelled

Midwest – West Coast:

Sunday, Jan 7 - Tuesday, Jan. 9

Empire Builder Service (operating between Chicago and Portland/Seattle):

• Trains 7/27 (Jan. 7) cancelled

• Trains 8/28 (Jan. 9) cancelled

Missouri River Runner (operating between St. Louis and Kansas City)

• Train 316 (Jan. 8) cancelled

• Train 319 (Jan. 8) operating between Chicago and St Louis

• Train 311 (Jan. 9) cancelled

• Train 318 (Jan. 9) operating between St. Louis and Chicago

Hiawatha Service (operating between Milwaukee and Chicago)

• Trains 330, 331, 334, 335, 338, 339 (Jan. 9) cancelled

Lincoln Service (operating between Chicago and Kansas City)

• Trains 300 & 305 (Jan. 9) cancelled

Wolverine Service (operating between Chicago and Pontiac, Mich.)

• Trains 352 & 353 (Jan. 9) cancelled

Illinois Zephyr (operating between Chicago and Quincy, Ill.)

• Trains 380 & 381 (Jan. 9) cancelled

