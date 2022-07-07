Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

America's Got Talent act 'Puppy Pals Live' coming to Bayshore Mall

Photo Apr 02, 11 59 35 AM.jpg
Bayshore, submitted
A popular act seen on season 15 of America’s Got Talent, Puppy Pals Live, is coming to Bayshore on Tuesday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Photo Apr 02, 11 59 35 AM.jpg
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 21:35:35-04

GLENDALE, Wis. — You've seen it on America's Got Talent and now you can see it at Bayshore!

Puppy Pals Live will be at Bayshore on Tuesday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, family-fun event features adopted and rescued dogs performing amazing stunts and jaw-dropping feats.

"We love bringing in shows of all kinds to Bayshore and we can’t wait to have our four-legged friends performing stunts and other fantastic tricks,” said Brenda Vento, marketing manager for Bayshore during the press release. “Puppy Pals Live will surely deliver an entertaining show like you’ve never seen before.”

Puppy Pals Live will be held at The Yard. Each show will be 30 minutes with showtimes scheduled at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. The adventurous canines will engage its audiences by going through challenges and humorous tricks.

Family and children of all ages are welcome to enjoy the show. Make sure to bring your blankets and lawn chairs!

Free parking will be available. Dogs are prohibited from this event.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight