America's Got Talent act 'Puppy Pals Live' coming to Bayshore Mall

GLENDALE, Wis. — You've seen it on America's Got Talent and now you can see it at Bayshore!

Puppy Pals Live will be at Bayshore on Tuesday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, family-fun event features adopted and rescued dogs performing amazing stunts and jaw-dropping feats.

"We love bringing in shows of all kinds to Bayshore and we can’t wait to have our four-legged friends performing stunts and other fantastic tricks,” said Brenda Vento, marketing manager for Bayshore during the press release. “Puppy Pals Live will surely deliver an entertaining show like you’ve never seen before.”

Puppy Pals Live will be held at The Yard. Each show will be 30 minutes with showtimes scheduled at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. The adventurous canines will engage its audiences by going through challenges and humorous tricks.

Family and children of all ages are welcome to enjoy the show. Make sure to bring your blankets and lawn chairs!

Free parking will be available. Dogs are prohibited from this event.

For more information, click here.

