America's Black Holocaust Museum reopens its doors after being closed for 13 years

MILWAUKEE — With the cut of a ribbon, the America's Black Holocaust Museum, which was once closed for nearly 14 years, has officially reopened.

"It's really very emotional. It's an extraordinary experience," said museum visitor ​Peter McCauley.

On Friday, people across the state of Wisconsin came to Milwaukee to celebrate the grand reopening that was years in the making.

"To take over 400 years of history and condense it into a little less than 4,000 square feet is quite the project," said America's Black Holocaust Museum's chief operating officer, ​Chauntel McKenzie.

TMJ4 America's Black Holocaust Museum

With upgraded technology and new features, the exhibit covers black history from pre-captivity to present day.

"We've added some technology to take the museum from 2D to 3D, we've added screens, reflection room where people can share their thoughts," said McKenzie.

Bryan Croft Sr., who was there when the museum closed in 2008, says the reopening gives him a chance to teach his son about those who came before him.

"This is really big for not only myself, but my kids. And hopefully, it will be around for my kid's kids," said Croft.

TMJ4 America's Black Holocaust Museum

"What stuck out to me was how the enslaved people rebelled against the white people on the boat and stuff," said Bryan Croft Jr.

And although he's no longer here, officials say founder Dr. James Cameron's legacy and vision for the Black Holocaust Museum will continue to live on.

"He and Mom are probably dancing and he's probably saying 'about time, son,'" said Dr. James Cameron's son, Virgil Cameron.

The museum will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday's from noon to 5 p.m. To find more information on ticketing and prices click here.

